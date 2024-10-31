“Arranging my dad’s funeral helped me grieve” – Yorkshire Funeral Director reflects a year on

A Yorkshire-based Funeral Director has shared the ways her unique career changed her perception of death and bereavement.

After her father Stuart passed away in September 2023, Suzanne Fowler, who works at Co-op Funeralcare Warburtons in Todmorden, knew that directing and arranging his funeral would help her to grieve.

Suzanne began her career working for a high street bank and spent much of her job closing bank accounts for families who were recently bereaved.

Suzanne said: “I wanted to offer a different kind of support to my local community, so after an admin position became available at Co-op Funeralcare, I applied and they offered me the job 18 years later, I’m now proud to say that I’m the Funeral Director at their Warburtons home.”

Commenting on working in the funeral sector, Suzanne said: “Everyone deserves a send-off with respect and dignity, even with a little laughter sometimes. I don't feel like I come to work, it's just what I do.”

Now, reflecting on the past year, Suzanne said: “To arrange my father's funeral was an absolute no brainer, why should anyone else do it? After all, I knew what he wanted, so I got on with it.

“My colleagues were a great support, each one made sure everything was in place. One came with me to hospital to collect Dad, another in Leeds took care of embalming, another dressed his coffin, and two others got him ready. But most importantly, everyone on my team came to Dad’s funeral, which really meant a lot.”

Since working in funeralcare, Suzanne has arranged and directed many of her loved ones’ funerals. She said: “I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to look after a few of my family and a lot of my friends – getting to say goodbye and honour their final wishes has been so special to me.”

Commenting on the one-year anniversary of her father’s death, Suzanne said: “My local florist made a gorgeous wreath, and we hosted a special gathering of Dad’s closest friends. The day passed, but he will always be remembered.”

When asked for her advice for people who may be struggling with a bereavement, or are approaching anniversaries, Suzanne said: “My advice it to talk whenever you feel overwhelmed. Pop into your local funeral home and have a chat with the Funeral Arranger or Funeral Director – they will always be there to listen and can point you in the direction of professional bereavement councillors.”