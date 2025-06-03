Art Journey spring exhibition draws strong crowds, raising over £3700 for Children's Mental Health Services

Following the resounding success of its debut event over the May bank holiday weekend, Art Journey is proud to announce that its Spring Exhibition, hosted at Journey Further’s canal-side gallery space in Leeds, and saw a high volume of artwork sales, with £12,120 worth of artworks sold and £3793.20 raised in commission to fund art therapy for children and families through local non-profit organisation, Impact North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day exhibition, which ran from Saturday, 3rd May to Monday, 5th May, was preceded by a lively and well-attended private viewing event on Friday, 2nd May. Featuring the work of 28 contemporary artists, the show offered a wide range of original artworks and prints, making contemporary art more accessible while raising awareness of the critical role that art therapy plays in supporting mental health.

Art Journey was founded this year, by Laura Skidmore and Alexa Molyneux, after seeing the space at Journey Further having potential to host art exhibitions and events. The space was renovated in 2024 and has features which translates perfectly to being a pop-up art gallery - including its canal side location, integrated bar and contemporary furnishings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura and Alexa both have backgrounds of working with families who have faced adversity. Laura’s background is in probation services and youth offending, while Alexa is an art psychotherapist, working in mainstream schools, alternative provisions, and private practice. They chose Impact North as their spring show beneficiary because Alexa has worked with Impact North since 2019, serving as an art therapist and clinical supervisor, and sees firsthand the valuable work that the Impact North team offers.

Charlotte Clemie Photography

Artist Praise for Organisation and Vision

The event has garnered glowing reviews from participating artists, many of whom praised the exhibition’s professional execution, inclusivity, and meaningful cause.

Philip McCumskey shared:

"Although I couldn't be at the show in Leeds, Art Journey's Laura Skidmore and her close associate Alexa put on a top-notch exhibition. Many paintings, including one of my own, were sold - a sure sign of an event expertly promoted and organised. I hope the Spring exhibition becomes a yearly event."

Charlotte Clemie Photography

Gina Suzette Reid added:

"Fantastic organisation and excellent space to show the art. I hope to see more exhibitions in the future."

Haleema Aziz commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was particularly impressed with the excellent organisation provided for the artists throughout the event. Furthermore, I found the curation of all the artwork to be outstanding. It was wonderful to see such a diverse range of pieces in terms of size and price points, which undoubtedly made the exhibition more accessible and inclusive for a wider audience... The location itself was also beautiful, providing a fantastic backdrop for the artwork. And of course, the hosts were absolutely great, making the entire experience thoroughly enjoyable. I would certainly be delighted to participate again.”

Jane Thompson remarked:

“I felt very honoured to be part of the Spring Show and the opening night was really special. Everything was curated to such a high standard and interacting with other artists was wonderful.”

Jennifer Calder reflected:

"It was a brilliant experience to be part of this exhibition. I loved how varied all the paintings were and just how beautifully they were displayed. The opening night had a great buzz about it with lots of buyers snapping up paintings. I really enjoyed meeting the couple who bought one of my paintings as well as talking to the other artists. It was wonderful that the event supported such a worthwhile cause.”

Christina Catherine noted:

“The exhibition was fantastic, and the opening night was absolutely packed — a massive show of support for such an important cause. As an artist, it was especially rewarding to chat with some of the buyers as well as learn more about the role of art therapy. It’s genuinely given me a new perspective and plenty to think about when approaching future pieces.”

Continued Commitment to Community and Creativity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art Journey co-founders Laura Skidmore and Alexa Molyneux expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support received from the local community, artists, and venue host Journey Further. The duo, whose professional backgrounds blend social support and creative therapy, launched Art Journey to harness the power of art for social good.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the response,” said Alexa Molyneux. “Not only was the space buzzing throughout the weekend, but the level of interest and generosity from buyers and attendees has been incredible. All proceeds from our commission will go straight to supporting families through art therapy sessions.”

“We’re already being asked about a Winter or Spring 2026 show,” added Laura Skidmore. “That tells us this kind of event is not only wanted — it’s needed.”

Fiona Devenney, director and clinical lead at Impact North commented on the event:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can't thank Art Journey and Journey Further enough for the opportunity to collaborate on this hugely successful exhibition. The outcomes of which will enable Impact North, a not for profit psychotherapy social enterprise based in Leeds, to provide much needed access to art therapy sessions for children and young people who may be struggling to navigate complex emotional challenges.

“This comes at a crucial time for services providing mental health support to children and young people as budgets are cut and waiting lists for support are extensive. Our work is about building positive, nurturing and enabling relationships. We have been fortunate on this occasion to connect with Journey Further, which we feel really promotes the benefits of connecting the voluntary and corporate sectors. We very much look forward to sharing how this support impacts the lives of others.”

Get Involved