Artizan Café appeal for new equipment to help disability training.

In 2022, in addition to their retail outlet on Oxford Street, the charity Artizan International opened the doors of an innovative Café and Creative space in on Cambridge Road in Harrogate - specifically to create training, work-experience and high-quality day services and employment opportunities for adults with learning disabilities. Many of these individuals are not in education, employment or training; and the goal was to also transform attitudes towards people with disabilities in the local community.

Two years on and the project has been a significant success for both Artizan and all the individuals involved, to such an extent that they hope to increase both capacity and training, and to enable them to do this are looking to replace some of the second-hand equipment they initially used to launch the venture.

UK Director Liz Cluderay explains, “The launch of the Artizan Café has been so successful since we launched it two years ago, that we are now in a position to expand and offer the training to even more people with disabilities within the Harrogate area. Using our own industry-focussed training pathways, we are providing a vocational training programme unlike anything seen before, providing an end-to-end solution that truly enables learning-disabled adults to attain their dream of paid employment with local employers and a life that is more independent and full of purpose.

“The progress we have seen is to be celebrated. Parents and carers are telling us that they haven't seen change like it before in their young people. Our members are training in food preparation of all the elements of our lunch menu, baking cakes and biscuits for the cafe, serving customers at the counter, taking orders, using the till, barista training, customer service and sales, cleaning, and of course food hygiene. All allowing them to feel part of a team and grow in strength and confidence. However, we are desperately in need of additional equipment and funding to enable us to expand both the services and the accessibility to the café, so have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help raise the money needed.”

UK Director Liz Cluderay with one of the trainee's

One parent commented how much the scheme has benefited their daughter, “No one has believed in them like this before. Given them an opportunity to succeed rather than just activities to keep them busy”. This particular member has the team celebrating this month as they have progressed so well with their independence that they are now moving into their own flat.