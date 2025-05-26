Artwork by renowned Yorkshire artist celebrates LUFC's Promotion

FANS of Leeds United Football Club will be able to mark their hugely successful season and automatic promotion to the Premier League with a brand-new painting created by one of the country’s most celebrated artists.

The achievement of Yorkshire’s finest has been immortalised by another of Yorkshire’s most famous exports, award-winning artist Lucy Pittaway, in her latest creation ‘Leeds Ewe-nited’.

With one of her instantly recognisable sheep characters dressed in LUFC’s famous colours, proudly standing by the Championship Trophy in front of the iconic Elland Road stadium, the piece has already been a huge hit with fans who have been snapping up prints and canvasses of ‘Leeds Ewe-nited’, the third piece in Lucy’s football inspired collection.

Football is literally in Lucy’s blood as the Titled as the UK’s best-selling published artist is daughter of Middlesbrough FC legend Willie Maddren.

Yorkshire-based Lucy recently came to national attention when, following the tragic felling of the Sycamore Gap tree, she was inundated with requests to paint it in its former glory. In doing so, she made a pledge to plant a tree for every print sold and create an enduring memorial which could be enjoyed by generations to come.

The pledge captured the public’s imagination and thousands of the now iconic print have been sold worldwide, and Lucy is in the process of finding locations to plant the trees. A destination woodland has already been created using 1,000 of the trees in North Yorkshire, the first of many which will act as a lasting legacy for Sycamore Gap.

Speaking about ‘Leeds Ewe-nited’, Lucy said: “I love football and know firsthand just how passionate supporters of LUFC are. They’re rightly proud of their team’s hard fought journey back to the Premiership and I can’t wait to follow their progress next season.

“I hope my piece captures the passion, pride and loyalty that true LUFC fans show, that fighting Yorkshire spirit!”