Artwork marking resilience of NHS staff and patients during Covid launched

A memorial artwork capturing the challenges faced by people across North Yorkshire during the Covid pandemic has been unveiled – to mark the fifth anniversary of the first lockdown.

The Tree of Life project was led by art therapist Andy Walker, of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV), and reflects the resilience and creativity of patients and staff.

“This artwork is a snapshot of history. It serves as a lasting reminder of the pandemic, honouring the struggles faced, the unity found, and the hope for the future,” said Andy.

Art therapist Andy Walker with the Tree of Life montage.

Andy was running an art therapy group for Trust patients when Covid first hit. Instead of closing the service down, he took it outside – making art while walking and talking.

The pandemic became the focus of a unique art project, with members creating photos and images of lockdown – including nature pictures, positive messages and mask selfies.

Staff and patients from the across the Trust were also asked to send in their paintings or portraits for the project – with the final artwork, The Tree of Life, taking five years to complete.

“It is amazing to see it finally finished,” said Andy. “This has been a totally patient-led project, with patient voice at the centre of everything. I think it is a very important piece of art.”

Rachel Booth Gardiner points to her photo in the montage.

The Tree of Life artwork will initially be available to view online – but large posters featuring the highly detailed image are also to be placed at Trust sites across North Yorkshire.

Kay McNeil, who was part of Andy’s art therapy group when lockdown first started, helped to create art work, nature photos and words of positivity and hope for the project.

She said: "We had wellness walks and talked about art. Then we had a fabulous idea, while sitting under an amazing oak tree, of creating a collage to make a Tree of Life symbol.

“We initially called the project Hope, until settling on a forever name, and it gave me actual hope that there was some goodness in life, and I felt useful to others like me.

The Tree of Life art montage.

“I hope people going through the pain and confusion of mental illness find comfort in our art, that it reassures them they are not alone. Most importantly, I hope it makes them feel safe.”

Composed of 2,025 images, including photos of patients and staff taken during lockdown, the Tree of Life stands as a tribute to the strength and solidarity shown during the pandemic.

Among those to have their photo featured in the collage is Trust lead occupational therapist Rachel Booth-Gardiner, whose life was turned upside down after catching Covid in 2020.

Rachel spent more than a year in hospital, including five months in intensive care, and her journey to recovery was captured on camera by her photographer husband Anthony.

In front of the Tree of Life montage are: (L-R): Photographer Anthony Booth Gardiner with wife Rachel (left) and Jo Nadkarni with art therapist Andy Walker (right).

“This artwork represents the struggles we all faced during Covid and serves as a powerful reminder that it was a journey we have grown from – individually and collectively,” she said.

Rachel’s husband Anthony has spent hours carefully weaving all the photos and art works together to create the final design of the Tree of Life – with her image included in the piece.

“It might bring back difficult memories, but I hope it shows the strength people have. It is testament to the solidarity and hope that carried us through challenging times,” she said.

Dr Jo Nadkarni, director of therapies at Durham, Tees Valley and Forensic services, is also featured in the collage – and is a long-time supporter of the Tree of Life art project.

She said: “It’s been amazing to be part of this evolving project, which has been driven by our service users and had so many staff getting involved.

“This is an important art work with key messages around destigmatising mental health, hope and living through Covid. It’s timely to share and reflect on images like these at this time.”

The artwork was co-produced by staff and patients across the Trust and will be used as a creative clinical tool – documenting a historical point in time.