Ashberry sponsorship scores a fresh stitch for the pitch

National homebuilder, Ashberry Homes, has gained a host of new fans after confirming a kit sponsorship for the South Hunsley school boys football team in Melton.

The year 11 team, which won the National Cup in year 8, is coached by PE teacher James Coulbeck, and is chasing silverware in the ESFA National Schools (Elite and Normal) and Humberside cup competitions this year. And with Ashberry Homes’ sponsorship, will be freshly dressed in a new kit.

Ashberry Homes wanted to mark the launch of its latest East Riding housing development, Trident Way, by showing its support for the surrounding community. The national homebuilder’s vision goes further than building homes as they are committed to creating new communities.

The Ashberry team believe supporting the local school is the perfect way to show this commitment, especially as the family-oriented housing development will undoubtedly be home to number of South Hunsley School pupils both now and in the future.

South Hunsley school boys wearing their new Ashberry Homes kit

Melanie Smith, Ashberry’s Yorkshire sales director, said: “It’s great to support young talent and local grassroots sports. Football is a fantastic way to bring people together and we’re delighted to be part of the South Hunsley team. We wish them all the best with their upcoming matches and hope they get their hands on silverware – again!”

James Coulbeck, South Hunsley School’s PE teacher, said: “This sponsorship comes at a great time. We want to present ourselves in the best way and look the part when we step out on the national stage. We’re determined to make progress in the two cups and hope to take the Ashberry Homes name all over the country.”

Trident Way is being built on Blenheim Avenue in Brough, East Yorkshire with 166 homes. The development features a mix of two-, three-, four- and five- bedroom detached and semi-detached homes; all of which are built to first-rate specifications including energy saving features such as solar PV panels, EV car chargers and Smart Thermostats that all help to cut the cost of running a new home.