Atelier completes £5.1m facility to fund 15 new homes in Yorkshire

Development finance lender Atelier has completed a £5.1 million ground-up development loan to fund the construction of 15 family homes in Walton, Wetherby, a highly sought-after village in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Structured over a 24-month term at 70% LTGDV, the facility enables the experienced developer to deliver 15 new homes on a 3.2-acre greenfield site. The new homes will comprise a mix of properties; including private sales and an element of affordable and first homes, which will address strong local demand for family housing.

With planning delays resolved, the borrower was keen to move swiftly to site. Atelier structured the facility with a variable interest rate and no floor, allowing the borrower to benefit immediately and fully from any future reductions in the Bank of England base rate. The development is expected to complete in late 2026, with sales providing the exit strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raj Hothi, Lending Manager at Atelier, commented: “We were pleased to support our client on another high-quality project. With this loan, it was important to move quickly — and our team worked at pace to structure a facility that gave them the flexibility and cost-efficiency they needed. We look forward to seeing the development take shape over the coming months.”

Raj Hothi, Lending Manager at Atelier