Aubergine “tackles” PR for fourfive
Leeds-based PR and content agency Aubergine has been appointed by leading supplement brand fourfive to amplify its media presence and support its ambitious growth plans.
Founded by ex-international rugby players George Kruis and Dom Day, fourfive was created to provide high-quality, trusted supplements designed for active lifestyles. The brand’s range includes clean, tested and effective products such as hydration formulas, functional mushroom blends and CBD oils – developed with athlete-grade quality and many products have Informed-Sport certification.
The appointment comes as fourfive continues to expand its presence in major retailers, including Holland & Barrett, Sainsbury’s and Amazon, whilst also increasing its direct-to-consumer sales.
Commenting on the partnership, George Kruis said: “We’re excited to work with Aubergine to elevate our brand’s profile in the media. Their expertise in the health and wellness space, alongside their results for other fast-growth brands, made them the perfect fit for fourfive.”
Aubergine has a strong track record in the wellness sector, having worked with brands such as Hoopsy, Tonic Health and Go Low to secure national media coverage, influencer relations and drive brand awareness.
Co-Founder and Director of Aubergine, Emma Gardner, said: “fourfive is a brand that really knows how to stay ahead of the pack, and we’re thrilled to be in their scrum. We’re ready to kick off a winning PR campaign and tackle brand awareness head-on. We know fourfive plays to win, and we can’t wait to help them score big in the press.”