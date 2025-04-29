Aubergine “tackles” PR for fourfive

Leeds-based PR and content agency Aubergine has been appointed by leading supplement brand fourfive to amplify its media presence and support its ambitious growth plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based PR and content agency Aubergine has been appointed by leading supplement brand fourfive to amplify its media presence and support its ambitious growth plans.

Founded by ex-international rugby players George Kruis and Dom Day, fourfive was created to provide high-quality, trusted supplements designed for active lifestyles. The brand’s range includes clean, tested and effective products such as hydration formulas, functional mushroom blends and CBD oils – developed with athlete-grade quality and many products have Informed-Sport certification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment comes as fourfive continues to expand its presence in major retailers, including Holland & Barrett, Sainsbury’s and Amazon, whilst also increasing its direct-to-consumer sales.

From gym to sleep: New electrolytes range powers you through the day

Commenting on the partnership, George Kruis said: “We’re excited to work with Aubergine to elevate our brand’s profile in the media. Their expertise in the health and wellness space, alongside their results for other fast-growth brands, made them the perfect fit for fourfive.”

Aubergine has a strong track record in the wellness sector, having worked with brands such as Hoopsy, Tonic Health and Go Low to secure national media coverage, influencer relations and drive brand awareness.