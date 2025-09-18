Audiologist hosts care home sports days to get residents across West Yorkshire moving

The team of audiologists visited various care homes across West Yorkshire to help improve their mobility and add some nostalgic fun to their day

Throughout the summer, a group of hearing experts based in West Yorkshire organised a series of ‘sports days’ at various care homes to get residents involved in the seasonal fun.

Bradford Specsavers Home Visits – a team of mobile audiologists who provide hearing checks to those unable to leave their homes unaccompanied – visited 12 care homes across Halifax, Burnley, Wakefield and Huddersfield during July and August.

Each session featured a variety of exercises and memorable sports day games, from chair yoga, which provided residents with simple movements to energise them, to bean bag tossing, hoopla, and the much-loved egg and spoon race. The activities aimed to help improve residents' coordination and mobility skills, all while adding some extra fun to their day.

Noreen Qados, home manager at Hulton Care Home, said: 'On behalf of the staff and residents, we are extremely grateful to the Specsavers Audiology Home Visits team for organising a fantastic sports day for our residents. It helped us all feel connected to a wider community, and being able to bring the outdoors inside was a much-needed change for those in our care.

‘We've even received messages from relatives thanking us for how much their loved ones enjoyed taking part in the activities, which were full of laughter and movement. We are always thankful when local businesses go the extra mile to make our residents feel valued.'

Dan Waterhouse-Benfield, audiology director at Specsavers Bradford Home Visits, adds: ‘Visiting our customers throughout the summer and providing them with a fun way to keep their minds and bodies active through this slice of summer nostalgia has been such a wonderful experience – I’ve loved seeing everyone get involved in all the different activities and having a laugh with one another.

‘At Specsavers, we’re all about giving back to our communities. Hosting these sessions has been a fantastic way to connect with our customers and bring joy to those who might not be able to leave the home for various reasons. Watching them enjoy the experience has been truly heartwarming, and we are eager to organise more initiatives like this in the future.’