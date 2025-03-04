Autohorn Fleet Services extends vehicle partnership with record-breaking British Bobsleigh and Skeleton teams

Autohorn Fleet Services is delighted to announce its continued partnership with the British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association (BBSA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The York-based fleet management specialist is the official vehicle partner to the British bobsleigh and skeleton teams for the 2024/2025 season. It has now confirmed it will continue its support of the record breaking teams through to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, which takes place in Italy.

As part of the partnership deal, Autohorn provides high-quality vehicles to transport the athletes, staff, and equipment across Europe. Vehicles supplied have been carefully matched to the unique requirements of the winter sports team - Scott Jenkins, Autohorn Fleet Services Operations and Sales Director, explains:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand how important it is for the team to have the right transport for their competition schedule. We’ve supplied a mixture of vehicles - everything from long wheel base Iveco vans to carry the 4 metre long bobsleigh, through to Renault Trafic 9-seat people carriers to transport the athletes in comfort.

The Autohorn supported British Bobsleigh team in action, Pilot Brad Hall and his crew of Taylor Lawrence, Arran Gulliver and Leon Greenwood.

"Our goal is to ensure that the vehicle element of the team’s preparation is absolutely optimal. I was lucky enough to see the teams in action in Winterberg in Germany recently and they are seriously impressive. We’ll be behind the team all the way!”

The current bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup season has been Great Britain’s most successful to date, with the teams securing a total of 27 medals. Natalie Dunman, Executive Performance Director, BBSA explains the importance of the partnership with Autohorn:

“We spend so much time on the road during the racing season so the partnership with Autohorn Fleet Services is vital for us at this crucial point in the Olympic cycle. The majority of the season has been spent in Europe, with journeys from the UK and between race tracks predominantly overland, so knowing that we have comfortable and reliable vehicles gives us one less thing to worry about when we are trying to beat the best in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been really impressed with the level of customer service we’ve received from Autohorn ever since we started the partnership. Nothing has been too much trouble and there’s clearly a genuine interest there to help us achieve our goal - which is ultimately to win medals in both bobsleigh and skeleton at the next Olympics.”