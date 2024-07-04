Avant Homes opens new four-bed family showhome at £33m Keighley development

Housebuilder Avant Homes has opened a new four-bedroom family showhome at its £33m, 124-home Odette’s Point development in Keighley, near Bradford.

Located on Shann Lane close to Keighley town centre, the 124-home development comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom practically designed, energy efficient properties.

Prices range from £249,995 for a detached three-bedroom Maltby house type to £369,995 for a four-bedroom detached Thoresby. In total, the development features seven of Avant Homes’ housetypes.

Now open - Avant Homes has opened its Thoresby showhome at Odette's Point

Interested buyers can now visit the popular four-bedroom Thoresby showhome to experience one of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient new homes first hand.

On the ground floor, owners can choose between a relaxing, cosy space and the separate living room which is ideal for hosting family and friends.

A spacious hallway provides access to a stylish WC and large open plan living space at the back of the property, with bright windows and French doors leading to the rear garden.

The kitchen boasts integrated appliances and a choice of colours and styles for cupboards and cabinets. Ample dining space and an additional family room provide flexibility, and there is also a dedicated utility room with access to outside.

Flexible space - The dining kitchen offers space and flexibility with family space leading to garden

Upstairs, the Thoresby has a large main bedroom with an ensuite shower room fitted with contemporary sanitaryware. There is also a sizeable double bedroom at the front of property next to the family bathroom, which features a WC, wash basin, bathtub, and separate shower.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Our Thoresby showhome opening is an ideal opportunity for prospective buyers to come and see what’s on offer at Odette’s Point.

“As a business, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone and helping people make their next ideal move a reality.

‘We have a wide variety of house types available at Odette’s Point and encourage any prospective buyers to visit the development and speak with one of our sales team. They can advise on how we can tailor a bespoke new home offer for you to join this growing community in Keighley.”