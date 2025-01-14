Awards for area's artists launched by local charity

User (UGC) Submitted

St Hugh's Foundation for the arts has launched its annual awards scheme for artists based in greater Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire of the city of Hull

This year’s annual Award scheme from local charity St Hugh’s Foundation for the Arts has been launched, with a deadline for applications of 21st February 2025.

This year three Awards of £5,000 are on offer to experienced artists or arts organisations working in any art-form.

Thanks to a donation from the Claire Peasnall Memorial Trust, an additional grant of £1,200 is available for artists working primarily in painting or drawing.

Applicants must be based in greater Lincolnshire (including North and North East Lincolnshire), East Yorkshire or the City of Hull.

St Hugh’s Foundation for the Arts has been supporting artists in this area since 1992, awarding over £500,000 during that period. The charity is known for its flexible and supportive approach. The application process is straight-forward and anyone interested should visit the St Hugh’s website at www.sthughsfoundation.co.uk to read the full guidelines and find the online application form.

ST HUGH’S FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS

The Foundation was formed in 1991 when the then regional arts funding body, Lincolnshire and Humberside Arts, was amalgamated into new East Midlands or Yorkshire regions. The organisation’s assets were realised with proceeds used to set up the current charitable trust whose primary purpose is to support artists/ arts organisations in the previous area of benefit: Hull, East Yorkshire and greater Lincolnshire.

CLAIRE PEASNALL MEMORIAL TRUST

