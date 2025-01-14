Awards for area's artists launched by local charity
This year’s annual Award scheme from local charity St Hugh’s Foundation for the Arts has been launched, with a deadline for applications of 21st February 2025.
This year three Awards of £5,000 are on offer to experienced artists or arts organisations working in any art-form.
Thanks to a donation from the Claire Peasnall Memorial Trust, an additional grant of £1,200 is available for artists working primarily in painting or drawing.
Applicants must be based in greater Lincolnshire (including North and North East Lincolnshire), East Yorkshire or the City of Hull.
St Hugh’s Foundation for the Arts has been supporting artists in this area since 1992, awarding over £500,000 during that period. The charity is known for its flexible and supportive approach. The application process is straight-forward and anyone interested should visit the St Hugh’s website at www.sthughsfoundation.co.uk to read the full guidelines and find the online application form.
ST HUGH’S FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS
The Foundation was formed in 1991 when the then regional arts funding body, Lincolnshire and Humberside Arts, was amalgamated into new East Midlands or Yorkshire regions. The organisation’s assets were realised with proceeds used to set up the current charitable trust whose primary purpose is to support artists/ arts organisations in the previous area of benefit: Hull, East Yorkshire and greater Lincolnshire.
CLAIRE PEASNALL MEMORIAL TRUST
Claire was an artist who received a grant from St Hughs in 2000, which she used to travel to America for research and development of her work. When she sadly passed away her family generously set up the fund to provide support specifically for one artist each year working in painting/ drawing in her memory. 2025 will mark the fifth year this fund has been offered. Previous winners have often used the award to widen their artistic horizons through travel.