B. Braun Donates £1,500 to Sheffield Hospitals Charity's Red Shoe Walk

Healthcare company, B. Braun Medical Ltd, has donated £1,500 to Sheffield Hospitals Charity for their Red Shoe Walk event, which took place on Sunday, 3rd August at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-friendly 3km walk raised vital funds for the charity's dementia appeal, supporting projects to improve dementia care across Sheffield. Participants were encouraged to wear red shoes or use the provided red shoe covers, symbolising support for people living with dementia.

This donation also contributes to B. Braun’s support of The Master Cutler’s Challenge, an initiative that encourages businesses to raise funds for local charities through creative and community-driven efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event featured live entertainment, including a warm-up with a Gladiator finalist and music legend Tony Christie. Participants also enjoyed free entry to the summer beach club and exclusive food and shopping discounts at Meadowhall.

Michael Parden, Managing Director of B. Braun

Sheffield Hospitals Charity helps Sheffield's hospitals, community teams and health and social care services to cover costs their NHS budgets can't, funding support for patients and staff, life-changing research and more.

B. Braun has supported Sheffield Hospitals Charity for several years, including their support to the charity's helipad appeal in 2016, which helped fund a new helipad at the Northern General Hospital.

Michael Parden, Managing Director of B. Braun, commented: "We are delighted to support Sheffield Hospitals Charity's Red Shoe Walk with this donation. At B. Braun, it's great that we get to support causes like this in our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dementia care is such an important area that affects many families, and we're proud to contribute to improving services for those who need them most."