B. Braun managing director elected as a member of The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire

Sheffield-based pharmaceutical company, B. Braun Medical, announces that its Managing Director, Michael Parden, has been elected as a Member of The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire.

Celebrating 23 years in service at B. Braun, this prestigious appointment recognises Mr Parden’s significant contributions to the local community and B. Braun's commitment to the Sheffield City Region.

In 2023, Michael was appointed as a Freeman of The Company of Cutlers of Hallamshire for the County of Sheffield in collaboration with the Master Cutler. His recent election as a Member further cements B. Braun's dedication to the local community and its industrial heritage.

The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, established in 1624, plays a crucial role in maintaining the standards of Sheffield-manufactured products and promoting the interests of the manufacturing industry in the region. Membership is highly selective and granted only to individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and make substantial contributions to the local industry.

B. Braun Medical Ltd. has a long-standing history of community engagement in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. The company actively invests in local talent through apprenticeship schemes, partners with educational institutions, and supports various charitable initiatives to improve healthcare access and outcomes across the region.

Michael said: "Becoming a Member of The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire is a tremendous honour. I am excited about the opportunities it provides to further support Sheffield's business and charitable landscape.

“At B. Braun, we believe in investing in our local community, and this recognition allows us to deepen our engagement and help shape the future of the region."

As part of the global B. Braun group, B. Braun in the UK is a leader in key medical technology areas, including computer-navigated orthopaedic surgery, needle safety technology, surgical instrumentation, sterile technology, and disinfection and hygiene.