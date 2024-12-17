B. Braun supports local charities this festive season

Employees at Sheffield-based healthcare company, B. Braun Medical Ltd, have launched community initiatives this December, supporting several charities including the Cathedral Archer Project, Gloria Stewart’s Home Alone Lunches initiative and Cash For Kids, through volunteering efforts and donations.

In early December, the B. Braun CAPS team contributed their efforts to the Cathedral Archer Project, a Sheffield-based charity dedicated to helping people experiencing homelessness develop life skills and find sustainable accommodation. The team assisted with donation sorting and distribution to ensure essential items reached those in need.

These efforts are part of B. Braun's employee volunteer programme, which allows colleagues to seek paid time off to volunteer for their community initiatives and personal interests. Every employee is given time annually to volunteer for a cause they are passionate about.

The team has also supported Gloria Stewart's Home Alone Lunches initiative this festive season by donating £500. Known as ‘Mrs. Christmas’, Gloria provides holiday meals and companionship to individuals who would otherwise spend the season alone.

B. Braun CAPS Team

B. Braun staff are collecting gifts for children as part of the Cash for Kids appeal. This initiative aims to ensure that every child experiences the joy of receiving a gift during the holiday season, despite the financial difficulties their families may face.

Michael Parden, Managing Director at B. Braun, said: "At B. Braun, we’re proud to make a positive impact in our community, especially during the festive season when support is needed the most. The dedication of the Cathedral Archer Project to helping those in need is inspiring, and it's great to see our contributions making such a significant difference in people’s lives.

“Supporting ‘Mrs. Christmas’ and the incredible work being done by Gloria and her team, as well as bringing joy to children through the Cash for Kids appeal, holds a special place in our hearts. We are thrilled to be part of these wonderful initiatives."

B. Braun Medical Ltd is a subsidiary of the B. Braun Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. With 63,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun develops high-quality product systems and services for users around the world.