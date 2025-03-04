Back in the saddle - Doncaster lorry driver’s swift recovery after robotic surgery

Just weeks after undergoing robotic surgery at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, lorry driver Michael Smethurst is back cycling—thanks to a new surgical robot improving precision in procedures and supporting faster recovery at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael, 54, from Edenthorpe, was the first patient at DBTH to have colorectal surgery using ‘Robi Sheldon Alan Surgeonator’—or simply ‘Robi’—a state-of-the-art surgical robot funded by DBTH Charity and the Fred and Ann Green Legacy.

The procedure successfully removed a cancerous tumour from his right colon, along with 17 lymph nodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike traditional surgery, robotic-assisted procedures allow surgeons to operate with greater precision using robotic arms and a high-definition camera. This means smaller incisions, less scarring, and quicker recovery times.

Michael Smethurst and Colorectal Consultant Miss Victoria Proctor pictured with surgical robot.

For Michael, the difference was clear, speaking about his experiences he said: “The operation left me with no noticeable scarring, and I was up and walking the next day,”

“Within two weeks, I was walking two miles a day, and by five weeks, I was back cycling. I’d recommend this type of surgery to anyone—it’s the way forward.”

Miss Victoria Proctor, Colorectal Consultant and General Surgeon at DBTH, said: “Michael was our first-ever robotic case at DBTH. He was discharged just three days after surgery and has made an excellent recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael’s story highlights how robotic surgery is helping patients return to normal life more quickly after major procedures.

Michael Smethurst, DBTH colorectal surgery patient, back to cycling

Since his operation, a further 114 patients have undergone robotic-assisted surgery at DBTH, with plans to offer it to even more in the future.

“I feel great,” added Michael. “To be back cycling so soon after surgery is incredible.”