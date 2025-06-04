'Barmy Army' wedding of the year for Sheffield couple

The sporting worlds of cricket and badminton linked up at the weekend when Chris Millard, Managing Director of the ‘Barmy Army’, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Beccy Lewis, Regional Manager North for Badminton England.

Beccy’s Great Aunt, Lady Anne Dodd, widow of legendary comedian Sir Ken Dodd, was among 130 guests who attended the ceremony in the Lady Chapel at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on Saturday, May 31st followed by a reception at the historic Palm House Great Conservatory in Sefton.

Beccy from Rainhill is the daughter of prominent Merseyside businessman John Lewis MBE and his wife Linda. Chris’s proud mum and dad Gary and Rachel Millard live in Sheffield where the Barmy Army’s headquarters are based.

The wedding celebrations continued on into Sunday when over 350 friends and family gathered for ‘MillFest’, a music festival for the new Mr and Mrs Millard staged at Camp & Furness, Liverpool.

Chris and Beccy, both aged 30, have set up home in Green Hill, Sheffield

