Barnsley artist surprises care home with painting gift

Elderly residents at Deangate Care Home, in Mapplewell, Barnsley, have been admiring their new view thanks to a generous visitor.

Feten Laouyane painted the scene for the care home after her young daughters, Lilly and Sophie, spent a morning interacting with residents during a visit by the Mapplewell Methodist Church parent and toddler group.

The painting now takes pride of place in the main corridor so everyone at the care home, including staff and visitors, can enjoy a brief escape to the fantastical scene.

Feten Laouyane (right) and her family deliver her painting for Deangate Care Home.

Resident Margaret Poppleton, 92, described it as “remarkable”, adding: “I’ve never seen anything so beautiful.”

John Daws, 88, said: “It makes me feel happy and calm.”

Ian Dickinson, 91, whose late wife used to paint, said: “This is an example of excellent artistic skills. It has so much depth.”

Frances Smith, 89, added: “I can’t believe she has taken the time to create this for us. It’s fabulous.”

(from left) Deangate Care Home residents Frances Smith, 89, and Margaret Cooper, 79, Feten Laouyane and her daughter Lilly, resident Margaret Poppleton, 92, and home manager Rachael Dawson.

Feten, who is originally from Tunisia, first visited Deangate Care Home in August 2024 with the church group and her daughters.

She said: “We were welcomed with such enthusiasm and I felt a connection with the ladies and gentlemen living there. I felt welcomed. I felt more part of the community.

“I decided to paint this landscape and give it as a gift to Deangate Care Home, to make the residents happy.

“This painting holds a special significance for me, especially after one of the residents told me, “it makes me happy”, so I called it Breath.

“Thank you for receiving my gift and thank you for making me feel more part of the local community in Mapplewell.

“Moments like these remind me why I do what I do and the impact it can have on others. Thank you for providing a space for me to share my art and bring joy to those around me.”

The Mapplewell Methodist Church parent and toddler group continues to meet every Wednesday, when Feten and her two-year-old daughter Sophie are regularly in attendance, with occasional visits to Deangate Care Home.

Rachael Addy, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “Our residents always love the parent and toddler visits, which have been taking place for years.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Feten and her daughters during a visit last year. Everyone loved meeting Lilly and Sophie. But we didn’t expect Feten to paint us an incredible landscape as a thank you.

“We were stunned when she brought it to the care home. The residents, staff, and visitors all absolutely love it. It’s on display in our main corridor now, so anyone can go and see it whenever they want a little escape.