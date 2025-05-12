Barnsley autism charity receives £1,500 grant from Tesco

Local charity receives £1,500 grant chosen by Barnsley Tesco customers.

Barnsley residents with autism are gaining much-needed support thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco shoppers.

Action for Autism Barnsley provides weekly social activities designed to reduce isolation and foster community.

At the heart of these initiatives is a commitment to bringing neurodivergent people together in welcoming social spaces, helping them build friendships and confidence.

Barnsley customers chose Action for Autism to be rewarded with the grant as part of Tesco's Stronger Starts scheme

Katrina Whale, project manager at Action for Autism Barnsley, said: “Many autistic people face deep isolation, struggling to connect with others and navigate mainstream society. Action for Autism provides a vital space where our members can build meaningful social connections and feel truly accepted without fear of judgment.

“We run three regular sessions: Meet-Up, which offers creative activities; Social Central, featuring pool, table tennis, games, and quizzes; and Hobby Group, where participants engage in their own activities while enjoying the company of others. We also go on group outings.

“For many, our charity is a lifeline. Sadly, some regularly experience unwarranted antisocial behaviour in their communities, making our support network even more essential. Here, they can share experiences, celebrate their individuality, and find a sense of belonging.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco shoppers for their generosity in helping us continue this important work.”

The grant forms part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds of £500, £1,000, and up to £1,500 to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help organisations such as Action for Autism Barnsley, which are at the heart of their communities. Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many more local community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

South Yorkshire shoppers can support local charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For more information on Action for Autism Barnsley, visit https://afabarnsley.co.uk/