Barnsley care home rated Outstanding by CQC inspectors
The CQC awarded the care home, on Towngate, Mapplewell, with the highest rating for being well-led and caring, and “Good” for the categories of effective, responsive and safe.
Inspectors stated how the Hill Care Group home should serve as an example to others.
They highlighted its “exemplary care” and described how staff go “above and beyond” to help residents achieve personal goals – including supporting one person to walk again after a fall.
This person-centred approach recently saw two artistic residents participating in their first exhibition, while the home’s Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status recognises the specialist care and support offered to their armed forces veterans.
Staff also regularly participate in fundraising events for the residents’ fund, such as a recent sponsored shark dive, which helps towards social events, activities and day trips.
Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “At Deangate Care Home, we found a service providing exemplary care which gave people living there the best possible home experience.
“Kind and caring staff built strong relationships and bonds with people, supported them to live independently and understand their individual care needs.
“Leaders and staff at Deangate Care Home should be very proud of the findings of this report. It’s clear the home was committed to treating people as individuals and empowering them to achieve their goals and lead fulfilling lives.
“Other care homes should look to this report to see if there’s anything to learn from it.”
Rachael Dawson, home manager at Deangate Care Home, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this Outstanding rating. It’s a reflection of the dedication and compassion our team brings every day. We’re proud to create a home where residents feel valued, supported and inspired to live life to the fullest.”
Liza Beukes, chief executive of Hill Care Group, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Rachael and the team at Deangate. Their commitment to person-centred care and community engagement is truly inspiring. We’re delighted to see their hard work recognised by the CQC.”