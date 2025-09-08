Barnsley care home rated Outstanding by CQC inspectors

Barnsley's Deangate Care Home has been rated “Outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission following their latest inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CQC awarded the care home, on Towngate, Mapplewell, with the highest rating for being well-led and caring, and “Good” for the categories of effective, responsive and safe.

Inspectors stated how the Hill Care Group home should serve as an example to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They highlighted its “exemplary care” and described how staff go “above and beyond” to help residents achieve personal goals – including supporting one person to walk again after a fall.

Celebrating their “Outstanding” CQC report are (from left) Deangate Care Home’s activities coordinator Rachael Addy, carers Jade Harper and Nicola Cooper, and home manager Rachael Dawson.

This person-centred approach recently saw two artistic residents participating in their first exhibition, while the home’s Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status recognises the specialist care and support offered to their armed forces veterans.

Staff also regularly participate in fundraising events for the residents’ fund, such as a recent sponsored shark dive, which helps towards social events, activities and day trips.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “At Deangate Care Home, we found a service providing exemplary care which gave people living there the best possible home experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kind and caring staff built strong relationships and bonds with people, supported them to live independently and understand their individual care needs.

“Leaders and staff at Deangate Care Home should be very proud of the findings of this report. It’s clear the home was committed to treating people as individuals and empowering them to achieve their goals and lead fulfilling lives.

“Other care homes should look to this report to see if there’s anything to learn from it.”

Rachael Dawson, home manager at Deangate Care Home, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this Outstanding rating. It’s a reflection of the dedication and compassion our team brings every day. We’re proud to create a home where residents feel valued, supported and inspired to live life to the fullest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad