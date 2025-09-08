Barnsley care home rated Outstanding by CQC inspectors

By Sam Schofield
Contributor
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 14:40 BST
Barnsley's Deangate Care Home has been rated “Outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission following their latest inspection.

The CQC awarded the care home, on Towngate, Mapplewell, with the highest rating for being well-led and caring, and “Good” for the categories of effective, responsive and safe.

Most Popular

Inspectors stated how the Hill Care Group home should serve as an example to others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They highlighted its “exemplary care” and described how staff go “above and beyond” to help residents achieve personal goals – including supporting one person to walk again after a fall.

Celebrating their “Outstanding” CQC report are (from left) Deangate Care Home’s activities coordinator Rachael Addy, carers Jade Harper and Nicola Cooper, and home manager Rachael Dawson.placeholder image
Celebrating their “Outstanding” CQC report are (from left) Deangate Care Home’s activities coordinator Rachael Addy, carers Jade Harper and Nicola Cooper, and home manager Rachael Dawson.

This person-centred approach recently saw two artistic residents participating in their first exhibition, while the home’s Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status recognises the specialist care and support offered to their armed forces veterans.

Staff also regularly participate in fundraising events for the residents’ fund, such as a recent sponsored shark dive, which helps towards social events, activities and day trips.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “At Deangate Care Home, we found a service providing exemplary care which gave people living there the best possible home experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Kind and caring staff built strong relationships and bonds with people, supported them to live independently and understand their individual care needs.

“Leaders and staff at Deangate Care Home should be very proud of the findings of this report. It’s clear the home was committed to treating people as individuals and empowering them to achieve their goals and lead fulfilling lives.

“Other care homes should look to this report to see if there’s anything to learn from it.”

Rachael Dawson, home manager at Deangate Care Home, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this Outstanding rating. It’s a reflection of the dedication and compassion our team brings every day. We’re proud to create a home where residents feel valued, supported and inspired to live life to the fullest.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liza Beukes, chief executive of Hill Care Group, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Rachael and the team at Deangate. Their commitment to person-centred care and community engagement is truly inspiring. We’re delighted to see their hard work recognised by the CQC.”

Related topics:CQCBarnsleyTowngate
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice