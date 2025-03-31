Barnsley Round Table to fuel local Weston Park Cancer Charity bus service for next three years

Barnsley Round Table, a men’s social group, has pledged to fuel one of Weston Park Cancer Charity’s free transport service buses for the next three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Round Table, a men’s social group, has pledged to fuel one of Weston Park Cancer Charity’s free transport service buses for the next three years.

The group’s generous support kicked off with a £3,700 donation – which will cover the cost of fuel for the Barnsley bus service throughout 2025. Barnsley Round Table will be making similar donations in 2026 and 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in 2021, Weston Park Cancer Charity’s free transport service has taken thousands of patients to and from appointments at Sheffield Teaching Hospital sites.

Barnsley Round Table with staff and volunteers from Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The service, which is powered by volunteer drivers, provides safe, reliable transport for passengers in Barnsley, Rotherham, and Chesterfield.

As well as raising money for local charities and organisations, Barnsley Round Table runs social activities and meet ups for men aged 18 to 45.

Jonny Brown from Barnsley Round Table, said: "We are delighted to be covering fuel costs for Weston Park Cancer Charity’s Barnsley bus for the next three years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how important the service is to people in our area, and we’re proud to play a part in it. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended our bonfire charity event and made this donation possible.”

Kane Feek, Patient Transport and Support Officer at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “Last year alone, our free Barnsley transport service covered 17,000 miles and made 482 return journeys to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.

“We’re so grateful for the Barnsley Round Table’s fantastic donation. By fuelling our Barnsley bus, they will directly support thousands of local people who are living with cancer.”

Weston Park Cancer Charity helps people across the region to live with and beyond cancer. The charity’s broad range of services enable them to be there – at every step – for cancer patients and their families.