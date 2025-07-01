Barnsley women take the plunge with AI poolside assistants at classes

AI-assisted hydrotherapy sessions have been launched at two Barnsley pools to help older people with health conditions improve their strength, balance and mobility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL) has introduced Good Boost classes at its Metrodome and Royston pools, in partnership with Barnsley Older People Physical Activity Alliance (BOPPAA).

Good Boost is a national initiative which uses cutting edge technology to enable public pools to provide personalised therapeutic exercise programmes for individuals in group sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each participant is given a waterproof tablet – propped up in a row on the poolside in chunky frames – so that they can each follow their own bespoke exercise routine, demonstrated by their own on-screen AI assistant.

Poolside AI-assistant brought in to help people tackle health issues in Barnsley

Each individual’s exercise routine is designed to target their needs, go at their pace and work towards their goals.

Health and Wellbeing Delivery Manager for BPL Anne Nixon said: “We’re very excited to add the Good Boost programme to Barnsley’s health and wellbeing landscape.

“Lots of people, as they get older, have to deal with musculoskeletal issues or inflammation problems and would really benefit from good quality hydrotherapy, but face long waits for support at specialist NHS pools and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good Boost enables us to provide an accessible and affordable option in our community pools. The groups are very focused on providing good therapeutic exercise for each individual, but they are fun, sociable and supportive too. As well as the tablets, we still have the dumb-bells, balls and noodles. And, there is always a real-life assistant poolside to help participants with their exercises and their AI tech.”

Poolside AI-assistant brought in to help people tackle health issues in Barnsley

The Good Boost process starts with a one-to-one consultation, where the individual is helped to set up a personal profile with secure login on their dedicated tablet. They can then input facts about their condition, health issues, medications and aims.

An AI-powered tool designed by medical professionals then devises a personalised exercise programme. It takes feedback from the user at the end of every session to develop and adapt the course of treatment as it goes along.

Barnsley Older People Physical Activity Alliance (BOPPAA), funded through Barnsley Council and led by Age UK Barnsley, aims to help more people stay fit and active as they get older, tackling health inequalities and reducing pressure on the NHS. It has covered the cost of 24 tablets for BPL’s pioneering Good Boost classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Witherington, Chief Executive of Age UK Barnsley, said: “BOPPAA is very pleased to help BPL bring Good Boost to Barnsley. We know water-based exercise is a great way to improve muscle strength, bone health and balance for all older people. For those who are recovering from a fall or a joint replacement, or struggling with a long-term health condition, Good Boost offers a personalised exercise plan which could make a huge difference to them. A real game changer.”

AI-assisted hydrotherapy sessions launched to help people tackle health issues in Barnsley

Barnsley is one of the first places in South Yorkshire to adopt Good Boost’s pioneering AI-powered therapeutic technology.

The 12-week Good Boost courses run at the Metrodome on Mondays 9am to 10am and Royston Swimming Pool on Wednesdays 3pm to 4pm. BPL aims to extend classes to its Hoyland pool next year.

Good Boost is open to people aged 50 plus with long-term health issues such as joint pain, neurological conditions and rheumatoid arthritis. It is also there to help those recovering from strokes, falls, joint replacements or other operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places are limited and applicants are assessed on basis of need and how much they’d benefit. People can apply direct to the BPL healthy lifestyle advisors or be referred through health and social care professionals in GP surgeries and hospitals.

AI-assisted hydrotherapy sessions launched to help people tackle health issues in Barnsley

Councillor Wendy Cain, Barnsley Council’s Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “We’re committed to making sure our communities can get the right support to live happy, healthy lives. Thanks to BOPPAA, we’ve been able to bring fun, sociable activities to our communities, helping more residents stay active, try something new and improve their strength and balance as they get older.