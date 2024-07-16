Barratt and David Wilson Homes site managers in Hessle recognised as best in the country

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Site Managers at Hesslewood Park and Fleet Green in Hessle have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.

Richard Chamberlain and Steve Hunt have won a Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for the second consecutive year. These awards are known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Site Managers scooped up 89 Pride in the Job awards, more than any other housebuilder. This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt and David Wilson Homes has won more Pride in the Job awards than every other housebuilder, with more than 1,500 individual awards won over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to Barratt and David Wilson Homes over the last two decades.

The awards recognise the very best Site Managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Steve Hunt, Fleet Green

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role Site Managers play in ensuring much needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards. With Site Managers passing on their skills to their teams and mentoring assistant Site Managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Daniel Smith Managing Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East said: “To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers. Every customer who buys a home built by a Site Manager who has won a Pride in the Job Award can have confidence that their home is of the highest possible quality.”

Earlier this year Barratt and David Wilson Homes also achieved a 5 Star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that Barratt and David Wilson Homes customers have rated it as a 5 star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.