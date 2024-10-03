Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has proudly announced Bereaved Children Support York (BCSY) as its official Charity of the Year for 2024/2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BCSY works tirelessly across the York area to provide necessary support to children going through the profound impact of losing a parent, sibling or another significant person in their lives. The charity aims to provide support to bereaved children, young people and their families, living in the York area, so that they feel better able to cope with the impact of grief on their lives.

The charity currently offers monthly drop-in sessions for bereaved children to come together and meet others with a similar shared experience with a focus on play and creativity. Plus, one to one therapeutic support is available through BCSY which is provided by experienced children’s bereavement practitioners to those who live within the City of York area. The charity also understands how difficult explaining grief to children can be, so it works to provide fantastic resources for adults and children to take away completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting families and their children is a central pillar of BCSY, and Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is proud to contribute to this cause. Connecting with BCSY closely follows Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East’s announcement of their fundraising success for their Charity of the Year 2023/2024, which saw the division raise and donate £64,000 for Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East announces its Charity of the Year

Following being chosen as the housebuilder’s next charity of the year, Jo Cole, Founder and Chair of Trustees of Bereaved Children Support York, commented: “We are immensely grateful for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for choosing us as their Charity of the Year for the next 12 months.

“We have seen the outstandingly positive charity partnerships that they have held over the years, and we feel incredibly excited at the prospect of potentially receiving a donation that could provide financial security for the services that we provide for bereaved young people and families.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, added "Bereaved Children Support York is immensely dedicated in supporting children that are experiencing the difficult grieving process, and achieve incredible work which is vital to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand how important it is for young residents across York to have access to these facilities. We hope that our partnership can really drive the charity forward to deliver and adapt their much-needed services.”

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt and David Wilson Homes brands close to York, including Stewarts Reach and Wolds View in Pocklington, and Bramble Wood in Wheldrake.

For further information on Bereaved Children’s Support York, please visit: