Barrier breaking Harrogate nursery wins national award for training and development

Harrogate nursery Partou Little Dragons has eclipsed competition from around the country to win the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Award for Nursery Training and Development.

Bambi Wainwright, Nursery Manager at Partou Little Dragons, took to the stage with colleagues to receive the trophy at a ceremony at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The NDNA awards the trophy to a nursery that “invests in the development and motivation of all staff” and offers “outside the box opportunities for development.”

Partou Little Dragons, located at East Parade, received high praise from the judges for its comprehensive approach to professional development, including personalised progression plans for team members.

The panel, comprising leading figures from the UK childcare sector, also highlighted the nursery’s success in breaking down barriers within the Early Years sector as a key factor in their decision.

Established in 1999, the NDNA is an award-winning national charity and membership association supporting nurseries, early years settings and their workforce to deliver the best possible early education and care to young children.

Bambi Wainwright, Nursery Manager at Partou Little Dragons, expressed her delight at the acknowledgment of her team’s hard work.

She said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved.

“As a nursery driven by a commitment to create a safe space where everybody can flourish, receiving this national award means so much to us.

“We are a neurodiverse team who have often faced barriers to our own progression.

“Breaking those down and fostering a culture of sustained shared thinking and inclusion is our passion.”

Samantha Rhodes is Managing Director of Partou which operates more than 100 nurseries in England, including Partou Little Dragons.

She said: “We are thrilled for Bambi and her team, who do such an outstanding job for children and families in Harrogate.

“The ethos at Partou Little Dragons centres around creating an environment of care and continuous learning and development. The team help each other to reach their full potential and take pride in their achievements so that every team member feels valued and respected.

“Individual wellbeing is prioritised through initiatives such as mindfulness rooms, counselling sessions and mental health support.

“The nursery also has an open-door policy that encourages transparent communication, allowing the team to voice concerns and seek assistance when needed.