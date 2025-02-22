Batley RAFA Club: Town rallies to save 'heart of Yorkshire community'

THE PEOPLE of a West Yorkshire town are coming together to save an historic gem at its heart.

The Birstall and Batley RAFA centre, say campaigners, could close as early as May as the branch charity rules out a lease renewal because of its leaky roof. But this is a building at the very centre of its community, they argue, issuing an appeal for help to save it.

If they can formulate a proposal, members claim, and with offers of work from veterans and users across Yorkshire, they hope to come up with a solution.

Mandy Dean, club manager, said they are now asking for offers of resources and support. “There's a lot of members who are naturally upset,” she said.

The RAFA club, Batley & Birstall, Branch in Batley, could be closed down. Pictured Operations Manager Mandy Dean. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 20th February 2025.

“We are looking to put together a proposal to put to the branch in the hope of saving the club.”

The charity, Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), is aimed at supporting veterans, former service men and women and their families.

Here in West Yorkshire, the Batley and Birstall Club is housed in a former Methodist chapel. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in the building last year.

Many other clubs across Yorkshire, from Yeadon to Mirfield, have already stepped in with offers to help.

Manager Mandy Dean and Club Secretary Linzi Sutherland, in the Sir 'Gus' Walker Ballroom. Picture: James Hardisty.

Elizabeth Lycett is one of those from the community who hopes to save the club. The building is structurally sound, she outlined, but the roof does need repairing.

“The RAFA club does so much for the community,” she said. “We just want to fight and save it. If we repair the roof, the hope is that the charity can renew the lease.

“We are fighting tooth and nail to get something done,” she added. “The club means so much to Batley."

Communities in the area have come together recently to save Batley Library. Kirklees Council had proposed moving this centre to the town hall but, with 1,000 signatures gathered opposing the move, it backed down in December.

Old photographs giving some idea what the premises looked like before they opened on August 1st 1974. Excluding the plastering, all the alterations were by club members, at an estimated saving on labour costs of £10,000. Picture: James Hardisty.

Now the RAFA branch has issued three months' notice to the club which owns this historic building, managers say. The leaky roof drips into the ballroom in bad weather.

RAFA was approached for comment. The community hopes that by bringing together a proposal, they can secure an agreement for a new lease.

In a plea on social media, the club said the news has "absolutely devastated" so many people in the community.

"Our aim, currently, is to get enough people, time, resources, materials and funding to be able to carry out the necessary repairs in order for the branch to reverse their decision," they said.

"Let's get the word out there now, please share where you can and help us save our community club which has been literally a lifeline to so many and ensure we continue to be here for others in the future."

Ms Lycett is part of the Batley branch of the Royal British Legion. A former activity coordinator for a care home nearby, she often visits the centre.

“We’ve only just found out the news,” she said. “We want to make sure it stays as a community asset. It's a place for servicemen to socialise, but there are bingo nights, soul and motown, coffee mornings and a dementia cafe – it really is the heart of the community.

“We just want Batley to have the resources and assets it needs. This is an important place."