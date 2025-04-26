Batley’s Khalid and Dewsbury’s Zubeda take on marathons to champion disability support and Save Batley Baths
Khalid, who runs the popular fast food business The Shaketown Express in Dewsbury, and Zubeda, a familiar face working on the tills at Asda Dewsbury, are stepping up for the whole community.
Their mission is to raise vital funds that will help not only expand DNSF’s disability support services but also contribute towards the community-led efforts to save and reopen Batley Baths — a historic facility at the heart of Batley life.
DNSF has been a cornerstone of the community since 2016, providing accessible sports sessions, social clubs, advocacy, and inclusive activities for families often left behind by mainstream services. The Batley Baths project will build on this legacy by creating a fully inclusive leisure and community hub, providing accessible swimming, exercise, therapy, and social opportunities for everyone — particularly children and adults with disabilities.
“We’re running not just for a cause, but for a future where families have a place to go, belong, and thrive,” said Khalid.“Running a business and training hasn’t been easy, but the thought of what Batley Baths can mean for our community makes every mile worth it.”
Zubeda added: “I see the importance of community every day at Asda. We need places like Batley Baths — safe, inclusive spaces that bring everyone together. That’s what we’re running for.”
Supporters can back Khalid who is running Manchester Marathon and Zubeda is running London Marathon by donating at:
- Khalids Fundraiser: gofund.me/0ad0afd3
- Zubda's Fundraiser: 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/dnsf
And by sharing their journey across social media using #RunningForDNSF and #SaveBatleyBaths.