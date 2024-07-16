BBG Academy win first-ever Bradford College Greenpower challenge

BBG Academy was crowned champion in the inaugural Bradford College Greenpower Race-Day Challenge.Six Bradford schools, joined by Bradford College staff, took to Blyton Race Track in Gainsborough for a special race day after seven months of hard work and planning.

Back in January, each school took delivery of their very own electric kit car, donated by Bradford College. Students set about building their car for the finale race day, with Greenpower and Bradford College’s Motor Vehicle team on hand for any extra expertise.

The project is run in partnership with the Greenpower Education Trust, a UK-based charity with an outstanding track record in kickstarting careers in engineering. Greenpower help unlock potential in young people for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) through the excitement of motorsport. This is done through a unique challenge: to design, build and race an electric car.

Bradford College Head of Student Recruitment & External Relations, Anita Ladva-Cheung, spoke about the initiative: “Working with Greenpower to bring electric racing to the schools of Bradford this year has been a fulfilling experience for everyone involved. It’s been amazing to see pupils across Bradford develop their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, while also developing soft skills like teamwork and communication. We look forward to having more Bradford schools involved next year!”

The first ever Bradford College Greenpower race day took place at Blyton Race Track.

Teams from BBG Academy, Delta Hanson Academy, Dixons City Academy, Oastlers Academy Keighley, Parkside School, and Tong Leadership Academy arrived at Blyton Race Track raring for a full day of driving in their new kit-car creations.

Scrutineering and last-minute checks came first before practice laps commenced at 11am and the showpiece race at 2pm. Despite finishing third in practice, BBG Academy saved their best for the final race of the day and took the honours back to Birkenshaw.

Ian Aindow, Senior Leadership at BBG, said: “Thank you so much to Bradford College for this opportunity. Our students and staff have had an amazing time, making some lasting memories. We hope to be involved again next year to defend our title!”

Speaking about the success of race day, Lindsey Dodsworth (Bradford College Schools Liaison Officer), said: “The first year of our Greenpower partnership and race has been a rousing success. All the schools involved have engaged with the College and worked so hard over the last seven months – we’ve loved it.

Students do final checks before the first ever Bradford College Greenpower Race Day event.

“This isn’t just about racing though, it’s about showcasing all the opportunities and routes available to young people across the district. With this in mind, it hasn’t just been a success for the College but also a huge win for Bradford. Focus is now very much on next year when we’ll hopefully welcome back this year’s schools, as well as plenty more.”