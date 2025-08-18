Bellway Homes hosts family fun day at Snaith show home launch

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder Bellway Homes delivered the perfect family fun day for the residents of Snaith on Saturday to celebrate their popular collection of energy efficient homes.

The national homebuilder was determined to create a fun-filled day for the whole family to enjoy and arranged for a bouncy castle, lawn games, face painting, space hoppers and even a penalty shoot-out following the Lionesses' recent victory.

It was always a fantastic opportunity for members of the Snaith Junior Football Club to attend the family fun day and showcase the new football kits which Bellway proudly sponsor.

Emma Fitton-Cook, Bellway’s Yorkshire sales manager said: “Planning an outdoor event in the middle of the British summer can be very risky, however, it paid off and luckily the rain didn’t make an appearance.”

Snaith Juniors FC sporting their new Bellway sponsored kit as a Bellway sales advisor channels her inner Lioness

“The event attracted a number of new browsers to the development, and the feedback received about the stylish grey windows and doors, and the energy efficiency benefits was great to hear!”

Nestled within the charming town of Snaith, Bellway’s Penny Way development comprises 121 new homes, 54 of which have sold so far.

With a selection of three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes on offer, the development has something for everyone. One much loved house style is the three bedroomed detached Sawyer. A spacious three-bedroom home, which is built across two floors. It features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a separate living room, three double bedrooms – one of which features an en suite – a large family bathroom, plus an integrated garage.

Prices on the Sawyer start from £319,995 and, as with all Bellway homes, it is built to first-rate specifications; including energy saving features such as solar PV panels, EV car chargers and Smart Thermostats that all help to cut the cost of running a new home and produce 24 per cent less emissions than second hand homes.

Homebuyers can now take advantage of Bellway’s exclusive offers, including Part Exchange and Express Mover, up to 5% deposit saved and up to £25,000 deals.