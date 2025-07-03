Bespoke lens technology hailed a ‘game-changer’ by pioneering Bedale opticians

Patients at a Bedale opticians can benefit from revolutionary technology that allows you to wear ‘the Saville Row of spectacles’ by converting 7,000 individual measurements into a fully bespoke lens.

Having taken over the running of Paul Rutter Opticians, an independent practice in Southend, Bedale, in February, the new management team of Emily Denman and Fezan Iqbal are committed to investing in state-of-the-art technology to enhance the offering to patients.

The pair have a combined 20 years of experience within the optometry sector and have worked as locums across both chains and independent practices.

Emily said: “We’re delighted to have the chance to carry on the proud history of this long-established independent practice while we are excited to put our own stamp on things.

L-R Emily Denman and Fezan Iqbal of Paul Rutter Opticians

“We want to bring in the latest technology to provide the best possible service for our patients, and the arrival of the Rodenstock DNEye scanner is the first example of this.

“We can carry out biometric eye tests and convert the data from measurements such as cornea shape, pupil size and eye length into biometric progressive lenses tailor-made to the patient. It’s game-changing technology that allows patients to experience perfect vision through lenses completely individual to them.

“For example, if someone is struggling with driving in the dark, we can give them a solution that offers optimal night-time vision.

“Hopefully we will be able to continue with further investments in the future, and we’d like to expand into other areas such as Behavioural Optometry to cater for neurodiversity conditions including dyslexia, dyspraxia and learning difficulties.”

The practice has been a long-standing part of the Bedale community for over 30 years, it already offers a minor eye conditions service, myopia management, OCT and a wide range of designer frames.