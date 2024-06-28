BEST BARS TO WATCH THE EUROS IN WEST YORKSHIRE: BOOK YOUR SEAT AT BREWDOG NOW

Wondering where to go to watch the action in West Yorkshire?

Britain’s biggest independent craft brewer, BrewDog has set up the perfect match; big games, big screens and big beer. Footie fans are guaranteed a pitch side view with proper pints and epic food at BrewDog Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford. Here’s where you can be a part of the action.

BrewDog Leeds North Street

Crispin House, New York Road, LS2 7PF

Bookings now open at BrewDog Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford to secure a table for the group stages

BrewDog Leeds North Street offers two floors of cosy seating areas, delicious beer and tasty food. Inside, you’ll find 28 taps of super fresh craft beer to enjoy while cheering on Southgate’s side, as well as shuffleboard tables, vintage arcade games and pinball machines. If those inevitable nerves get the better of you, what better way to distract yourself?

BrewDog Bradford

11 Great Horton Road, Bradford, BD7 1AJ

In the heart of the wool city next to the Alhambra Theatre, lies BrewDog Bradford. Serving up 28 lines of the best craft beer from BrewDog and local guest breweries, alongside two shuffleboard tables and massive screens, it’s the perfect place to watch the action with your mates.

BrewDog Huddersfield

29 Zetland Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2RA

A stones throw from Huddersfield University, BrewDog Huddersfield is one of the best places to watch all the Euros action in the area. Pouring 28 taps of epic craft beer alongside awesome food, shuffleboard, pinball and retro games, grab your mates and book a table today.

So, why else should you choose BrewDog as your Euros bar?

Guaranteed seat, guaranteed view.

As a football fan there’s nothing worse than missing a big match moment, so BrewDog has made sure that no fan is left behind by offering a guaranteed view and seat at West Yorkshire bars throughout the tournament.

Epic food and drink

With screens this big, you’ll never miss a moment - but what about when it’s your round? To keep punters seated and thirst quenched for longer, BrewDog has relaunched its iconic Beer Towers. 2.5 litres of your favourite brew ready be poured into actual glasses to keep the drinks flowing. And to complement the beer and footie combo, BrewDog also has an epic food menu in its bars. We’re talking epic stacked burgers, stonebaked sourdough pizzas and fiery buffalo hot wings, all perfect to enjoy with a cold beer before, during or after the big match.

European beer selection

Home or away, no matter what team you’re cheering on, BrewDog has a beer to suit. BrewDog is importing a range of hand-picked eclectic craft beers from different European countries to its bars in celebration of the tournament. As well as brews from our home shores of Scotland and England, fans can enjoy a delicious taste of Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, France, Hungary, Romania, and Spain with this very special European beer selection.

Commenting, Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog says: “Looking for a perfect bar to watch the football can be tricky. But with big screens, guaranteed views, brimming beer towers and epic food, BrewDog is the bar for watching sports in West Yorkshire. Book your pitch-side seat online now to experience an unrivalled and uninterrupted view to cheer the Three Lions to victory. Trust us, it beats watching it on the sofa!”