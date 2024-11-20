Better leisure centres across York to host free community open days

This weekend, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres in York will stage two free open days across the city for local residents, putting fitness and exercise centre stage.

A range of free taster fitness classes, gym sessions and swimming lessons will run on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November, providing members and non-members with the opportunity to explore exciting new activities.

As well as gaining free access to the pools and gyms, visitors will be able to dip into a series of activities including underwater hockey, group cycling, tennis, dance fitness, yoga, Zumba, circuit training and swim coaching sessions.

Participating leisure centres include:

Soft play at Better leisure centre

· Burnholme Sports Centre (Mossdale Avenue, YO31 0HA)

· Energise Leisure Centre (Cornlands Road, YO24 3DX)

· Yearsley Swimming Pool (Haley's Terrace, YO31 8SB)

· York Leisure Centre (Kathryn Avenue, YO32 9AF)

Free day passes can be booked from 21 November. For details about how to claim your free pass, access the schedule of activities at various leisure centres and to secure your place on a specific swim session or fitness class, please visit www.better.org.uk/open-days#freesesh.

Better’s annual Open Weekend initiative encourages residents to try the various activities available to at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family.

Paul Bickle, GLL Partnership Manager, said: “As a social enterprise, Better believes in giving back to the community and our Open Weekends are a great way to do this. They are always extremely well attended and fantastic fun, so we urge as many people as possible to come along and see what’s on offer.