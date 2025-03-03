'Better' leisure centres in York support Diabetes UK fundraising challenge

Swim the length of the English Channel to support vital diabetes research For the second year, ‘Better’ leisure centres across York will be supporting leading health charity Diabetes UK with one of the charity’s key fundraising initiatives – Swim22.

Swim22 invites participants to swim the length of the English Channel – 22 miles - over a period of 12 weeks. The challenge is designed to encourage people to use exercise to boost their mental and physical health, while also raising funds for Diabetes UK’s vital research and their work to make sure everyone living with diabetes gets the care and support they need.

Better leisure centres – operated by charitable social enterprise GLL - will promote the challenge to its 800,000 members, offering participants a free four-month Better Flex membership, free training events and tips and advice, helping them to prepare safely and effectively.

Participating Better leisure centres in York include:

· Energise Leisure Centre

· Yearsley Pool

· York Leisure Centre

On Monday 31 March between 6.45 – 8.15pm, York Leisure Centre will be hosting a free “Into the Pool” event to help swimmers prepare for their fundraising challenge. Bookings can be made by emailing [email protected].

Participants can dive into Swim22 between 22nd March and 22nd June 2025, and can take on the challenge at their own pace, either in their local pool or the open water.

In February, Diabetes UK revealed new data which sets out the scale of the diabetes crisis in the UK. There are now 4.6 million people in the UK with a diagnosis of diabetes, up from 4.4 million from last year and an all-time high.

An estimated 6.3 million people are living with non-diabetic hyperglycaemia, commonly known as prediabetes, and a further 1.3 million with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.

This means more than 12 million people in the UK – or one in five UK adults – have either diabetes or prediabetes.

Without the right care and support, people with all types of diabetes can be at risk of developing serious complications such as amputations, strokes and heart attacks.

Commenting on the campaign Natalie Thomas, GLL community sports manager for York said: “Diabetes is one of the fastest growing chronic conditions in the world. We also know that weight loss can in many cases, help to lower blood sugar levels and even put type 2 diabetes into remission.

“Not only do we support the important research work that Diabetes UK undertakes, but we also want to encourage those living in our local communities to use our facilities to help improve their health and wellbeing. Taking part in the Swim22 challenge is a fantastic way to stay motivated, raise funds for a worthy cause and support health and weight loss goals.”

Head of North of England at Diabetes UK, Clare Howarth, added: “By taking the plunge with Swim22, you’ll not only be swimming towards a healthier you. Every pound you raise and every length you swim will help us to fund vital diabetes research to help family and friends living diabetes day in, and day out.

“Swimming is a great way to get active, and whether you haven’t swum in a while or you’re a seasoned swimmer, our team will be on hand to offer swimming tips and fundraising advice along the way.”

In addition to the original 22-mile distance, there are two other challenges to choose from. Participants can do ‘The Half’, an impressive 11 miles that will see them swim half the distance to France. More experienced swimmers may wish to take on ‘The Double’ – swimming 44 miles, the equivalent of swimming to France and back again.

There are some amazing fundraising rewards on offer for challengers, including a Swim22 tote bag, three unique distance medals, and a limited-edition towel for anyone who reaches specific fundraising milestones for Diabetes UK.

To register for Swim22, visit swim22.diabetes.org.uk. There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.