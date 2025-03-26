Beverley buyers say town is the friendliest place they've ever lived

National homebuilder, Ashberry Homes has turned forever home dreams into reality for a well-travelled couple after they fell in love with one of their new build homes in Beverley.

Steve Wright and his husband, also named Steve (but known affectionately as ‘t’other Steve’) have been together for 17-years; during which time they’ve moved home several times; calling South London, Bridlington and Beverley home. But their moving days are now done and dusted after they found their forever home in a town they both call the friendliest place they’ve ever lived.

Steve Wright said: “We’ve lived in some wonderful places over the years, but Beverley is easily the friendliest; and as soon as we saw Ashberry Homes’ Begonia house type we knew we had the perfect place to hang our hats and call home forever.”

The Begonia is a stunning three-bedroom family home across two floors. The ground floor features a spacious open-plan kitchen, family and dining space with a bay window and French doors that open out onto the rear garden. In addition, there’s a front-facing living room and integral garage. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one en suite and a contemporary family bathroom.

Steve and t’other Steve, who run an online haberdashery and crafts shop, utilised Ashberry Homes’ Part Exchange scheme to secure their forever home. The scheme enables homeowners to sell their existing home to Ashberry rather than wait for a sale on the open market; removing any possible chain delays or late sale cancellations.

Amanda Thomas, Ashberry Homes’ sales manager, said: “It’s lovely when you hand the keys over to any buyer, but with the two Steves, their excitement at finding a home they loved so much was completely contagious – everyone was smiling on their moving in day!”

Being built in a picturesque location off Woodmansey Mile, and just a short walk from Beverley town centre and the Minster, Ashberry Homes’ Pilgrims’ Way will comprise 114 two, three and four-bedroom homes once complete.

“Pilgrims’ Way not only sits perfectly within the surrounds of Beverley, but also delivers the most modern, energy efficient homes, which offer significant savings on running costs to those buying on the development.”

Prices at Pilgrims’ Way currently range from £236,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Sundew to £411,995 for a four-bed detached Angelica.