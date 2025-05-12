Beverley care home celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day
Head chef Matt Carr whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.
Residents observed the national two-minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen. They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and listened to 1940’s war time songs, had a quiz & with a singalong to boot
Jayne Clarke, General Manager at Lindum House said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”
Beryl, resident at Lindum House said: “I remember all the family gathering around the radio to listen to Churchill’s speech telling us the war was over, it still gives me goosebumps now, such an important date. It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake!”
Lindum House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Lindum House provides nursing care, residential care & respite care.