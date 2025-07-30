Beverley care home hosts Coffee With a Coppa event

Lindum House Care Home in Beverley was delighted to welcome local police officers PC Jack and PCSO Sarah as they joined the residents and relatives for a for their ‘Coffee with a Coppa’ event on Tuesday, July 29, from 10.30am.

The visiting officers spoke with the residents, relatives and members of the community about their career paths, why they wished to join the force and spoke about the latest goings on from within the town, before taking questions from the audience.

Jayne Clarke, General Manager of Lindum House Care Home, has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating: "Thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Lindum House are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

