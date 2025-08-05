Beverley care home hosts Weekly Coffee Morning
Inspired by a recent Kings Trust campaign to bring people together, the aim of the coffee morning is to support those in the community who may be isolated and lonely and wish to enjoy the company of others in a safe environment.
Taking place at the home on every Tuesday morning between 10.30am and 12pm, residents and guests from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home.
General Manager of the home, Jayne Clarke said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’