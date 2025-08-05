Beverley care home hosts Weekly Coffee Morning

Staff and residents at the Lindum House care home in Beverley have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their weekly community café event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by a recent Kings Trust campaign to bring people together, the aim of the coffee morning is to support those in the community who may be isolated and lonely and wish to enjoy the company of others in a safe environment.

Taking place at the home on every Tuesday morning between 10.30am and 12pm, residents and guests from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad