Beverley care home is invited to intergenerational story time
The local nursery also enjoyed sing along with residents to their favourite nursery rhymes such as ‘How much is that doggie in the window’ and ‘Row, row, row your boat’.
The nursery enjoyed their visits to Lindum House care home, so much so, they invited Lindum House residents and colleagues to their reading time on a Monday afternoon. This was a huge success and it was lovely to see residents and children continue building intergenerational relationships and having so much fun.
Activities Coordinator, Kelly Rolph of Lindum House said: “We have built a great relationship with Safe ’n’ Sound nursery, and the residents at our home have a lot of fun on Wednesday mornings, and love our young visitors.
"When they invited us round, I just knew it would work and the residents would really enjoy themselves. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us. Honestly the joy children bring is just astounding”
