Beverley care home joins hundreds of other care home residents for Barchester's 'Now That's What I Call Music' quiz

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Lindum House care home, in Beverly, joined fellow keen quizzers from over 250 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to put their collective music knowledge to the test.

Barchester’s first ‘Now That’s What I Call Music’ Quiz took place on March 26 when Lindum House got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best musical maestros. From melodical mindbenders and toe tapping teasers to backwards brain puzzlers and sing-a-long sleuthing, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Jayne Clarke said: “We’ve got some excellent music quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - several of our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved! We did very well, we knew lots of the answers and got a really high score, especially considering how many homes were taking part.

Ann Ormiston, resident at Lindum House said: “It has been a fun afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

