Beverley care home residents have a hoot with Owl Adventures

Lindum House care home, in Beverley, had an absolute ‘hoot’ this week when Owl Adventures visited the home.

Residents at Lindum House were pleasantly surprised to see their new feathered friends flying around the lounges as Owl Adventures paid a visit and hosted an interactive meet and greet with their beautiful birds.

Their engaging animal therapy sessions are thoughtfully tailored to meet the unique needs of each home, ensuring every resident can participate fully.

General Manager Jayne Clarke said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the birds of prey here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

BHC

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence these birds can have on people.”

Resident Jean Williams was very excited by the owls: “As a child I used to love all the birds and animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the birds were free to fly amongst us, I feel I’ve learnt a great deal too.”