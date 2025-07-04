Beverley care home team member braves the shave, raising over £800 for Macmillan

A Beverley care home team member has gone under the clippers all in the name of charity.

Sarah McManus, a carer at Care UK’s Chapter House, on Keldgate, completed her ‘Brave the Shave’ challenge at an event in the home to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, with help from residents and support from the local community.

Held on Friday 27th June, the event brought people from across Beverley together for an afternoon of fundraising, which included a bake sale, raffle, and, of course, the main event: Sarah’s head shave, assisted by several residents who lent a helping hand with the clippers.

As a result, Sarah raised a total of £830 to date for Macmillan Cancer Support, helping the charity continue its vital work supporting people affected by cancer.

Sarah said: “It was such an emotional and uplifting day. I’ve lost people close to me to cancer, and I know how important Macmillan’s work is. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me, from the residents who helped with the shave, to those who donated. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

Resident Christine said: “It was a fantastic day and was great to have so many people involved for such a good cause. I really enjoyed the chance to be a part of it.”

Matthew Justice, Customer Relations Manager at Chapter House, added: “We’re incredibly proud of Sarah, she showed real commitment. The atmosphere on the day was amazing, and it was fantastic to see so many people come together to support such an important cause. Events like this really show the power of community.”

Chapter House offers full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To donate, go to https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/abb00a27-c60b-4e05-9122-445c377b7f0c