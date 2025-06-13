Beverley care home team member to ‘brave the shave’ for cancer charity

A care home in Beverley is inviting the local community for a day of fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sarah McManus, a carer at Care UK’s Chapter House on Keldgate, will be ‘braving the shave’ on Friday 27th June to raise funds for the charity.

Residents will assist Sarah with cutting her hair, while members of the community are invited to join in her fundraising effort, and if any are looking to take part in their own ‘brave the shave campaign’, they are encouraged to contact Chapter House so they can help host it alongside Sarah.

The event will run from 2 pm – 4 pm and guests can also enjoy a bake sale as well as a raffle in which visitors can win a range of prizes.

Sarah said: “I've decided to the brave the shave because so many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer. I've recently lost a young lady with her whole life ahead of her to cancer. I encourage people to join me in raising money to support the people who are dedicating their lives finding cures for cancer.”

Robert Hall, Home Manager at Chapter House, said: “Our fundraising event is a little way to show our support to Macmillan, and we cannot wait to help Sarah in her fundraising efforts. This is also a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with the local community and give everyone looking to fundraise a space to do so.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Chapter House to try some baked treats and raise vital funds for the UK’s leading cancer support.”

Chapter House offers full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.