Beverley care home welcomes baby chicks!

Staff, residents and their guests at Barchester’s Lindum House care home, in Beverley were celebrating the birth of baby chicks this week at the home.

There was a lot of egg-citement at the home as 7 chicks hatched throughout the week. Residents were able to pet and feed the chicks as they found their footing in their new home. The new additions will also be visited by students from the local primary school who will be stopping in to meet the new arrivals.

General Manager Jayne Clarke said: “It was an eggs-cellent day when the eggs finally hatched! Residents at Lindum House, as well as our team were all very excited about the new-borns, we’ve named the chicks Vanilla, Percy, Clarice, Charlie, Speckles, Sonny & Cher. For anyone who would like to come for a visit of our chicks and have a tour of our home our doors are always open.”

