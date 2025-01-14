Big Adoption Day 2025: Celebrating families and those who support them

“We had a brilliant day out. The kids loved feeding the animals and seeing the piglets. Thanks to Yorkshire Adoption Agency and Cannon Hall Farm as part of Big Adoption Day, for our lovely day.”

Yorkshire Adoption Agency is thrilled to collaborate with family-friendly venues and organisations across Yorkshire to make this day extra special. This year’s campaign celebrates not only the importance of adoption but also the dedication of everyone involved—from adopters to the broader community of supporters.

That’s why we’ve partnered with local attractions, including White Post Farm, Magna Science Adventure Centre, Charley’s Play Barn, Boston Park Farm, Cannon Hall Farm, Phab Doncaster, and Wakefield Museums, to offer adoptive families unforgettable experiences.

A spokesperson from White Post Farm says:

"We are thrilled to be supporting the Big Adoption Day on 15th January. Here at White Post Farm, we want to celebrate the families who have adopted and encourage those who might be interested. We want to offer that magical first day out for these families, celebrating the start of a new adventure as a family! Thank you to the Yorkshire Adoption Agency for approaching us to work alongside all of these wonderful attractions for Big Adoption Day".

With *2,410 children in England waiting for adoption—1,110 of whom have been waiting over 18 months—the need for more adoptive parents is urgent. Voluntary Adoption Agencies play a vital role, providing a bespoke adoption service and lifelong support to their adoptive families.

Sue May, CEO of Yorkshire Adoption Agency, says:"As a small adoption charity, we operate as one big family, offering lifelong support to our adopters. It’s been heartwarming to see so many organisations step forward to create memorable days out for our families.”

Join us on Big Adoption Day to learn more about adoption and celebrate the incredible stories of families who have embraced it.

Celebrating the unique support of a Voluntary Adoption Agency

Supporters of Big Adoption Day:

White Post Farm – Family Size Fun!: Get up close with friendly animals at this beloved family destination.

Magna Science | Magna Science Adventure Centre: Explore science in a hands-on environment at this unique venue in South Yorkshire.

Charleys Play Barn – Doncaster's Premier Play Barn: A new role-play centre in Doncaster designed to ignite children’s imaginations.

Boston Park Farm – A Fun Day Out For All The Family!: Enjoy the Maize Maze, tearooms, and a family-friendly day out.

Cannon Hall Farm: Experience the rich traditions of farming in a hands-on and engaging way.

Phab: A space for inclusive, accessible fun and community connections.

Wakefield Museum - Wakefield Council: Discover cultural treasures at Wakefield’s free museums and heritage sites.

Piglets Adventure Farm in Towthorpe, North Yorkshire: The place where little imaginations run wild and adventures come to life.

For more information about adopting with Yorkshire Adoption Agency and details of our Big Adoption Day event, visit www.yorkshireadoptionagency.org.uk.