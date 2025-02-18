Big Boost for North Yorkshire Charities - Spreading Support & Smiles!

A number of North Yorkshire based charities have received a donation boost to enable the continued delivery of vital services and support to people in the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monies were awarded as a result of successful application to the Miller Homes Community Fund which, twice a year, invites applications for funding from charities and community groups in the Yorkshire region.

On this occasion, Living Potential Care Farming CIC in Sicklinghall and Shine21 in York received £1,000 each whilst Starbeck Greenway Conservation Group near Harrogate received £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a spectacular number of applications once again and our committee carefully considered all the requests,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “These North Yorkshire winners all make a difference to people in our local communities and rely on vital funding to deliver these facilities and services which are important to so many people.”

The team (and Llama) at Living Potential Care Farming, celebrate their donation from the Miller Homes’ Community Fund.

Sarah Lunt, Charity Fundraiser at Living Potential Care Farming commented; “Our farm has been established since 2016 and makes a significant difference to the lives of young people and adults with additional needs and neurodiversity and mental health challenges.

“This kind donation from Miller Homes will help us to provide cold weather clothing and accessories to keep our team warm and dry during the winter months. Thank you, Miller Homes, for choosing our farm and our people to support.”

Shine21 will use their donation to fund direct delivery of early intervention sessions helping children with Down Syndrome learn vital communication skills Starbeck Greenway Conservation Group will purchase new equipment to help keep the Greenway, a disused railway track, clear and accessible for more months of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To continue supporting communities throughout the region, a further £3,500 has also been donated by Miller Homes to other charities across South and West Yorkshire.