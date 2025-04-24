Blacks Solicitors advise Ubrique Investment Ltd on regeneration of landmark brownfield site.

Blacks Solicitors, alongside Johnson Mowat Planning, has advised Ubrique Investment Limited on the regeneration of Storthes Hall.

The 30-acre brownfield site, south of Huddersfield, successfully secured planning permission to deliver 261 new homes to meet local housing demand.

The redevelopment of this landmark site in Kirklees, ensures a viable and sustainable alternative use for the former psychiatric hospital, initially developed for student accommodation in the 1990s, such use enhancing the local area and remaining sympathetic to the environment.

Storthes Hall was acquired by Ubrique in 2003 from the University of Huddersfield and operated as an out of town student accommodation campus. Following significant changes in the local marketplace and because of the ageing nature of facilities, the decision was made in 2024 to regenerate the site for residential development.

Discussing the planning success, Andrew Pedley, Partner in the Real Estate team at Blacks Solicitor, comments: “We are delighted to have supported Ubrique Investment Limited on this project, delivering much needed housing in the local area. It has been a pleasure to work with Adnan Shiakh and the team and to have the opportunity to demonstrate our residential development sector expertise.”

The planning consent provides for the demolition of redundant buildings while preserving and converting the listed structures on site. Blacks’ involvement included providing property and planning advice in relation to the viability and deliverability of the proposed scheme.

Headed up by Andrew Pedley, Partner in the Real Estate team, subsequent planning advice was given by Partner, Emma Thomas and Senior Associate Solicitor, Katy McPhie, alongside litigation advice from Luke Maidens, Head of Real Estate Litigation. Key considerations included addressing matters such as Biodiversity Net Gain, highways and provision of services.

Ubrique Investment Limited has been a client of Blacks for the past 4 years, following an 18-year professional relationship with Andrew Pedley. The firm continues to support Ubrique in bringing successful real estate developments to market.

The 28-strong Real Estate team at Blacks Solicitors has extensive expertise in supporting residential housing developers on all aspects of real estate work, including advice on planning and highways matters, land acquisitions, infrastructure arrangements, site assembly issues, site setup and plot sales. The firm has represented several other leading clients in the sector including Stonebridge Homes, Banks Homes, Heywood Homes and Venturi.