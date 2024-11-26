Blacks Solicitors demonstrates music law expertise with non-profit record label collaboration

Blacks Solicitors, a leading law firm, has demonstrated its exceptional music law expertise through its sponsorship of the Leeds-based non-profit record label, Come Play With Me. This collaboration underscores the firm’s dedication to nurturing emerging musical talent and raising awareness of the challenges faced by marginalised communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come Play With Me CIC is an award-winning non-profit music organisation based in Leeds. Its mission is to support and develop diverse artists, promoting new Northern talent. The label has released music from over 80 artists, including Team Picture, Sunflower Thieves, Marsicans, Pop Vulture, Mollie Coddled, and Fuzz Lightyear.

While Pete Bott, Head of Music Law and Partner at Blacks Solicitors, continues to provide essential legal support to Come Play With Me, the primary focus of the new partnership is on sponsoring events and initiatives. These efforts are dedicated to assisting marginalised artists as they navigate the early stages of their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blacks Solicitors sponsored the recent London edition of the ‘I Know A Place’ conference, an annual event held by Come Play With Me focused on inclusion and community in the music industry. The event was held at The Stanley Building in King’s Cross, the London office of Blacks Solicitors. With its modern facilities and views over Pancras Square, the venue was ideal for networking and panel discussions, attracting attendees from across the UK and Europe.

Credit_ Blacks Solicitors supports Come Play With Me

‘I Know A Place’ featured a panel discussion with LGBTQ+ representatives who addressed the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in the music industry. This was followed by an insightful session on the RESET! Network. The event's panellists included artist Lava La Rue, Lyall Hakaraia (Inter-Island Collective), Kate Watts (Help Musicians), Manon Moulin (RESET! Network), Antonia Lines (Sister Midnight), Domitille Raveau (Consentis) and Tony Ereira (Come Play With Me).

Panel one delved into the personal experiences and structural challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals within the music industry. Kate Watts presented compelling statistics from Help Musicians’ latest census, while Lava La Rue and Lyall Hakaraia brought these numbers to life with real-world examples. The session left the audience, including representatives from PRS and Ivors Academy, with practical, actionable insights on inclusivity to incorporate into their own establishments.

Panel two, hosted by RESET! Network, explored the impact of hyper-local initiatives and international collaboration between various organisations across Europe. Panellists highlighted the mission to connect creative professionals and foster cultural exchange, sharing insights into how Sister Midnight, Consentis, and Come Play With Me have benefited from RESET!’s vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the new partnership, Pete commented: “It’s been brilliant to work with a record label like Come Play With Me in supporting its mission of inclusivity and change. We’re passionate about helping musical artists sustain long-term careers in the music industry. Our partnership with Come Play With Me reflects our commitment to fostering diversity, community, and creativity within music and local communities more broadly.”

Credit_ Blacks Solicitors supports Come Play With Me (1).png

Antonia Lines, Chief Operating Officer at Come Play With Me, said: “We’re so pleased to be working with the fantastic team at Blacks, who share our values and commitment to supporting artists and performers from marginalised backgrounds develop and sustain their careers in music. We have the shared experience of working in the great city of Leeds over the last 10 years, and it's wonderful to work with a team that is committed to supporting the creative communities that make the region so brilliant!”

Headed by Pete and supported by Paralegal May Flack, Blacks Solicitors’ music law team, established in October 2022, works closely with artists and managers to provide well-rounded, pragmatic advice on all aspects of music law. The music law team handles core music contracts, including recording, publishing, management, distribution, licensing, and merchandising.