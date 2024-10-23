Blacks Solicitors sponsors charity football tournament in aid of MND

The annual Fire Shield football tournament celebrates success after raising more than £7,000 to support Leeds Hospital Charity and Motor Neurone Disease with the support of its leading corporate sponsor, Blacks Solicitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Your Choice Fire and Security, the charity football tournament marked the organisation’s support of the Leeds Hospital Charity and its mission to raise £6.8 million for the new specialist MND centre in Seacroft.

The donation has brought Leeds Hospital Charity closer to its target, with £250,000 left to reach the goal and complete the build of The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which will deliver patient-centred care in a purpose built environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The football tournament was held on 06th October at the Bradford Power League and saw 16 local businesses put forward teams to win the ‘Fire Shield’, including Blacks Solicitors, Rider Levett Bucknall and Uptick. The winning team, North East Aggregates, took home the trophy and has been seeded into the 2025 tournament to see if they can retain their title in June next year.

The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (CGI)

Commenting on the tournament sponsorship, Emma Garfitt, Senior Associate Solicitor at Blacks Solicitors, said: “Blacks is really proud to be supporting this event and the Leeds Hospital Charity as it raises funds for the first specialist centre for those living with MND in West Yorkshire. Rob Burrow was an inspiration to all of us and has been instrumental in raising awareness of MND. The Centre will be a much-needed resource for the area and to those families affected by MND.”

Rik Firth, Head of Operations at Your Choice Fire & Security also added, “MND and The Rob Burrows Centre is a cause very close to the hearts of many at Your Choice Fire & Security as loyal Leeds Rhinos supporters. The event itself was a big success and we’re thrilled to have raised so much to support MND and Leeds Hospital Charity. We want to thank Kevin Mckenna at Leeds Hospital Charity for his help and guidance and Blacks Solicitors for sponsoring the event. A huge well done to all the players and the winning team, North East Aggregates. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year!”

The Rob Burrows Centre for Motor Neurone Disease is set to open in July 2025, housing the latest equipment, innovative research and a welcoming space for families and patients. The specialist centre will see all MND services housed under one roof for the first time and help to transform the hospital experience for people with MND and their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Guanaria, Head of Relationship Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said of the donation, "We're so grateful to the team at Your Choice Fire and Security for their fantastic fundraising efforts, raising over £7,000 for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal. I was delighted to be there on the day to cheer all of the teams on from the sidelines. It was wonderful to see so many people taking part and raising funds to help us make a real difference.”

Blacks Solicitors sponsors charity football tournament in aid of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease

Blacks Solicitors is a 27 partner firm providing over 19 legal specialisms to commercial and private clients in Yorkshire and across the UK. With over 200 employees, the Firm continues to grow from strength to strength.

The live appeal is still open and donations can be made here: www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/donate/mnd-centre-appeal.