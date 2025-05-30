Blooming brilliant! Alan Titchmarsh joins Ilkley care home residents for gardening fun

Green-fingered residents at a care home in Ilkley were joined by a very special guest for a gardening activity.

Care UK’s Mayfield View, on Lower Railway Road, was in full bloom as residents received a very special visit from renowned gardener Alan Titchmarsh to plant colourful geraniums.

Alan, who grew up in Ilkley, joined residents and team members for a joyful day of gardening and laughter. The event was part of the home’s ongoing commitment to enriching residents' lives through meaningful, hands-on activities, bringing people together through the shared love of nature.

After touring the home’s garden, Alan rolled up his sleeves to help a resident plant geraniums and shared expert tips and stories from his decades in horticulture. Residents were delighted to chat with him about their own gardening experiences.

Resident, Daphne Hawkins, aged 91, said: "It was a joy to see residents planting with Alan in the garden, he had all the time in the world to speak with everyone and he shared great stories.”

Katie Cliff, Home Manager at Mayfield View, said: “The residents were absolutely thrilled to meet Alan. Gardening is a very popular activity here at Mayfield View and Alan’s visit has truly inspired us all.

“It was a day filled with smiles, stories and a lot of soil! It is certainly a day we will all remember.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Mayfield View incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, gym, hair and beauty salon and pub. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care.