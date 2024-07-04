Bluebird Care Rotherham named one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and The Humber!

A local home care company, Bluebird Care Rotherham, has been voted one of the top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and The Humber.

There are 1,031 home care providers in Yorkshire and The Humber and 12,578 home care providers in the UK.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives, on independent review site homecare.co.uk.

The reviews praise the ‘excellent’ care delivered by the Bluebird Care Rotherham team, who always go ‘above and beyond’ for the people they support. Each year, the top 20 award goes to the 20 highest scoring home care companies across the region.

This year, Bluebird Care Rotherham have maintained a score of 10 out of 10 across six categories: overall experience; staff; care and support; management; dignity; and value for money.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

To read more fantastic reviews for Bluebird Care Rotherham, please visit

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Bluebird Care Rotherham has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Yorkshire and The Humber.”

Bola Sanni, Director of Bluebird Care Rotherham, said: “We are so proud to have been recognised as a top 20 home care provider in Yorkshire and The Humber. We are incredibly grateful to every customer and family member who took the time to leave us such meaningful reviews. “

“It is the hard-work and compassion of our fantastic team that has enabled us to win this award through their consistently excellent care delivery.”

To see the home care agencies with the highest review score in Yorkshire and The Humber, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchregion/Yorkshire